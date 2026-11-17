In the January-October period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 5.3364 trillion ($0.8 trillion), down 21.6 percent year on year, 1.0 percentage point faster than the decline recorded in the January-September period, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 613.58 million m2, down 13.7 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the first nine months.

In the first ten months, the total area covered by construction activity in China declined by 13.0 percent year on year, 0.2 percentage points faster than the decrease recorded in the first nine months.

The new area covered by construction activity in China, which is linked directly to steel consumption in this segment, decreased by 24.4 percent year on year, slower than the 24.9 percent year-on-year drop seen in the first nine months of the current year. This indicates that the decline has narrowed, but the absolute volume remains severely reduced.

Compared with the peak in 2021 - approximately 1.99 billion square meters annually, or over 160 million square meters per month - the current new area covered by construction activity is less than a quarter of that level. This means the "core base" of construction steel demand has shrunk severely. Even if the decline narrows, its impact on steel consumption - especially for rebar and wire rod - will remain extremely limited, which will exert a negative impact on prices.

According to the China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute, the share of the construction industry in total steel consumption in China fell to 49 percent in 2025, down by nine percentage points compared to a 58 percent share in 2020. The pace of the decline in steel usage in the construction segment was especially strong last year, when it shrunk by 13 percent. The projection for 2026 is for a continued downtrend, but steel demand is expected to decline at a slower pace, by around 4.1 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.7132