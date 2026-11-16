In the January-October period this year, China's outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 691.52 million mt, 795.61 million mt and 1173.48 million mt, decreasing by 3.1 percent, 2.8 percent and 2.6 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The decline in crude steel output in the first ten months was 0.1 percentage point slower compared to that recorded in the first nine months, while the slack demand from downstream users for steel in October negatively affected the steel market.

In October, China's crude steel output amounted to 70.83 million mt, down 1.6 percent year on year, shifting from a year-on-year rise of 0.1 percent recorded in September, while down 3.8 percent month on month.

In October, China's outputs of pig iron and finished steel totaled 63.07 million mt and 111.61 million mt, decreasing by 4.1 percent and 5.1 percent year on year, while down 3.5 percent and 5.6 percent month on month, respectively.