China’s crude steel output down 3.9 percent in January-May 2026, slight rebound in May

In the January-May period this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 354.71 million mt, 415.53 million mt and 592.99 million mt, decreasing by 3.1 percent, 3.9 percent, and 1.5 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The decline in crude steel output in the first five months was 0.2 percentage points slower than the decrease recorded in the first four months, against the backdrop of supply-side structural reform and self-discipline in production control by the steel industry.

In May alone, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 72.97 million mt, 84.36 million mt and 123.03 million mt, decreasing by 2.6 percent, 2.7 percent and 2.8 percent year on year, while increasing by 3.2 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.3 percent month on month, respectively.

The month-on-month rise of 0.9 percent in crude steel output reflected increased output during the traditional peak season of May.