 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA...

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.7% in mid-May 2026, stocks up

Tuesday, 26 May 2026 09:36:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-May (May 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.096 million mt, down 0.7 percent compared to early May (May 1-10) this year.  

In early May (May 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.11 million mt, up 3.6 percent compared to late April this year.    

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China also increased in the given period. As of May 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 18.77 million mt, increasing by 11.2 percent compared to May 10. 

Against the backdrop of decline in crude steel output in mid-May, the inventory levels have seen rises, signaling the slack demand from downstream users in the given period. 


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China’s crude steel output down 3.5 percent in April 2026, maintaining downtrend in Jan-Apr

18 May | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 3.6% in early May 2026, stocks also up

15 May | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 3.6% in late April 2026, stocks also down

11 May | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 4.4% in mid-April 2026, stocks also up

24 Apr | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 4.4% in early April 2026, stocks also up

17 Apr | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 4.6% in Q1 2026, decline steeper than expected

16 Apr | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.7% in late March 2026, stocks also down

07 Apr | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 0.8% in mid-March 2026, stocks also up

26 Mar | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 3.6 percent in January-February 2026

16 Mar | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.8% in early March 2026, stocks up

16 Mar | Steel News