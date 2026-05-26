CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.7% in mid-May 2026, stocks up

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-May (May 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.096 million mt, down 0.7 percent compared to early May (May 1-10) this year.

In early May (May 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.11 million mt, up 3.6 percent compared to late April this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China also increased in the given period. As of May 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 18.77 million mt, increasing by 11.2 percent compared to May 10.

Against the backdrop of decline in crude steel output in mid-May, the inventory levels have seen rises, signaling the slack demand from downstream users in the given period.