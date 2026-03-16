CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.8% in early March 2026, stocks up

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early March (March 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.011 million mt, down 0.8 percent compared to late February (February 21-28) this year.

In late February, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had amounted to 2.027 million mt, down 0.1 percent compared to mid-February (February 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased significantly in the given period. As of March 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 17.81 million mt, increasing by 2.7 percent compared to February 28.