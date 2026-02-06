 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 2.2% in late Jan 2026, stocks also down  

Friday, 06 February 2026 10:13:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late January (January 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.935 million mt, down 2.2 percent compared to mid-January (January 11-20) this year. 

In mid-January, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had amounted to 1.979 million mt, down 0.9 percent compared to early January (January 1-10) this year.  

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of January 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.71 million mt, decreasing by 8.8 percent compared to January 20. 


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

