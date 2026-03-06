CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.1% in late Feb, stocks also down

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late February (February 21-28) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.027 million mt, down 0.1 percent compared to mid-February (February 11-20) this year.

In mid-February, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had amounted to 2.029 million mt, up 4.3 percent compared to early February (February 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased significantly in the given period. As of February 28, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 17.34 million mt, decreasing by 4.3 percent compared to February 20.