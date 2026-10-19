China's crude steel output down 2.9 percent in January-September 2026

In the January-September period this year, China's outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 628.44 million mt, 724.77 million mt and 1.0671 billion mt, decreasing by 3.0 percent, 2.9 percent and 2.0 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The decline in crude steel output in the first nine months was 0.2 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in the first eight months, while the sluggish demand from downstream users for steel in September exerted a negative impact on the steel market.

In September, China's crude steel output amounted to 73.59 million mt, up 0.1 percent year on year, while down 1.4 percent month on month.

In September, China's output of pig iron totaled 65.34 million mt, decreasing by 1.4 percent year on year and down 3.4 percent month on month, while its output of finished steel amounted to 118.17 million mt, declining by 3.8 percent year on year, while up 3.0 percent month on month.