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China's crude steel output down 2.9 percent in January-September 2026

Monday, 19 October 2026 12:09:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, China's outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel totaled 628.44 million mt, 724.77 million mt and 1.0671 billion mt, decreasing by 3.0 percent, 2.9 percent and 2.0 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The decline in crude steel output in the first nine months was 0.2 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in the first eight months, while the sluggish demand from downstream users for steel in September exerted a negative impact on the steel market.

In September, China's crude steel output amounted to 73.59 million mt, up 0.1 percent year on year, while down 1.4 percent month on month.

In September, China's output of pig iron totaled 65.34 million mt, decreasing by 1.4 percent year on year and down 3.4 percent month on month, while its output of finished steel amounted to 118.17 million mt, declining by 3.8 percent year on year, while up 3.0 percent month on month. 

Tags: Crude Steel Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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