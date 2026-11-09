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China's steel industry PPI down 0.4 percent in January-October 2026

Monday, 09 November 2026 13:25:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In October this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector increased by 0.4 percent year on year, compared to a year-on-year drop of 0.2 percent recorded in September, while remaining stable month on month, shifting from a month-on-month rise of 0.2 percent recorded in September, reflecting a weak performance both month on month and year on year, according to the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Meanwhile, in the January-October period this year, China's PPI for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector decreased by 0.4 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point slower compared to the declining pace recorded in the January-September period.

In October, China's overall PPI increased by 5.7 percent year on year and by 0.7 percent month on month. Also in October, Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 7.9 percent year on year and by 1.1 percent compared to September.

In the first ten months this year, China's overall PPI increased by 2.7 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 4.0 percent year on year.

Tags: Crude Steel China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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