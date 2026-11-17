In the January-October period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 36.4824 trillion ($5.4 trillion), down 8.1 percent year on year, 0.9 percentage points faster than the decreasing pace recorded in the first nine months, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first ten months, total FAI in China's infrastructure decreased by 5.1 percent year on year, compared to a decline of 4.2 percent in the first nine months this year.

Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 2.5 percent and declined by 2.9 percent year on year, respectively.