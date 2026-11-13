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Hunan Valin Steel plans to invest RMB 3.147 billion in the Phase III automotive sheet project 

Friday, 13 November 2026 11:37:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Valin Steel Co., Ltd. has announced that it plans to invest RMB 3.147 billion ($0.47 billion) in itsthe Phase III automotive sheet project. The project includes an 850,000 -mt JVD vacuum coating line and a 1 million -mt continuous annealing line, primarily targeting high-end cold-formable automotive steel products.  

The project will adopt ArcelorMittal's globally exclusive high-efficiency vacuum coating technology, filling a domestic technological gap in high-end automotive steel sheets. Upon commissioning, it will increase the automotive steel sheet company's annual galvanizing capacity from 2 million mt to 3 million mt. 

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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