Hunan Valin Steel plans to invest RMB 3.147 billion in the Phase III automotive sheet project 

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Valin Steel Co., Ltd. has announced that it plans to invest RMB 3.147 billion ($0.47 billion) in itsthe Phase III automotive sheet project. The project includes an 850,000 -mt JVD vacuum coating line and a 1 million -mt continuous annealing line, primarily targeting high-end cold-formable automotive steel products.
The project will adopt ArcelorMittal's globally exclusive high-efficiency vacuum coating technology, filling a domestic technological gap in high-end automotive steel sheets. Upon commissioning, it will increase the automotive steel sheet company's annual galvanizing capacity from 2 million mt to 3 million mt.