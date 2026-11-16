The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early November (November 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.899 million mt, up 7,9 percent compared to late October (October 21-31) this year.

In late October this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.76 million mt, down 7.0 percent compared to mid-October (October 11-20).

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of November 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.57 million mt, increasing by 11.2 percent compared to October 31.

The average aggregate daily crude steel output rose by 7.9 percent in early November, while inventory levels rose by 11.2 percent in the given period, as slack demand from downstream users negatively affected destocking, causing inventory levels to rise at a faster pace.