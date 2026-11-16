China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the November 2-8 period this year average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of common medium steel plate, hot rolled steel strip, and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.6 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal remained stable, while the average prices of thermal coal and coking coal declined by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.