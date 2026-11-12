CAAM: NEV sales in China up 11.3 percent in January-October 2026

In the January-October period this year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 14.509 million units and 14.411 million units, up 11.5 percent and 11.3 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). In the given period, NEV sales accounted for 54.8 percent of total new vehicle sales.

In October alone, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China amounted to 2.017 million units and 1.94 million units, up 13.8 percent and 13.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In October, China's new energy vehicle exports totaled 606,000 units, up 1.4-fold year on year, while up 6.2 percent month on month.

In the first ten months this year, China's new energy vehicle exports amounted to 4.612 million units, up 1.3-fold year on year.

In October, China's new energy vehicle sales in the domestic market amounted to 1.334 million units, up 6.5 percent month on month, while down 8.6 percent year on year.

In the first ten months this year, China's new energy vehicle sales in the domestic market totaled 9.799 million units, down 10.3 percent year on year.