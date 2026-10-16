CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales down 4.5 percent in January-September 2026

In the January-September period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 23.246 million units and 23.271 million units, both decreasing by 4.5 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In September alone, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.99 million units and 2.956 million units, increasing by 11.4 percent and 9.0 percent month on month, while decreasing by 8.7 percent and 8.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first nine months, China's vehicle exports amounted to 8.205 million units, up 65.8 percent year on year.

In September, China's vehicle exports totaled 1.053 million units, up 4.2 percent month on month, while increasing by 61.4 percent year on year.

China's vehicle exports are expected to exceed 10.0 million units in 2026. In particular, new energy vehicles are becoming an important engine for export growth.