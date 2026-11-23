The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has stated that passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have totaled 1.648 million units in October this year, up 1.7 percent month on month, while down 26.9 percent year on year. In particular, new energy vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have reached 1.114 million units, with the market penetration rate of NEVs standing at around 67.6 percent in October, reaching a new historical high, with NEVs still the primary driving force in vehicle sales.

The overall auto market was slack in October, especially in the first half of the month. While year-end volume-boosting efforts by manufacturers pushed final retail sales higher than previously anticipated, they failed to reverse the market's deep downward trend. As a result, the traditional "Silver October" peak season proved to be quite underwhelming.