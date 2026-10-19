CAAM: NEV sales in China up 11.1 percent in January-September 2026

In the January-September period this year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 12.483 million units and 12.472 million units, up 11 percent and 11.1 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). In the given period, NEV sales accounted for 53.6 percent of total new vehicle sales.

In September alone, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China amounted to 1.814 million units and 1.823 million units, up 12.2 percent and 13.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In September, China's new energy vehicle exports totaled 571,000 units, up 1.6-fold year on year, while up 8.6 percent month on month.

In the first nine months this year, China's new energy vehicle exports amounted to 4.006 million units, up 1.3-fold year on year.

In September, China's new energy vehicle sales in the domestic market amounted to 1.252 million units, up 12.0 percent month on month, while down 9.4 percent year on year.

In the first nine months this year, China's new energy vehicle sales in the domestic market totaled 8.466 million units, down 10.6 percent year on year.