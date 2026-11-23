Hebei Province-based Chinese steelmaker Tangshan Yinghai Metal Materials Co., Ltd.'s surface-coated steel sheet production project with an annual production capacity of 1.2 million mt has entered its trial production stage.

The project involves a total investment of RMB 320 million ($47.7 million) and covers an area of approximately 19.8 acres, with high-standard planning and implementation in two phases. Phase I comprises two production lines with an annual capacity of 600,000 mt of hot-dip aluminum-zinc-silicon (Al-Zn-Si) steel sheets. Phase II will add another two production lines, with an annual capacity of 600,000 mt of galvanized steel sheets. Once fully completed and operational, the project is expected to achieve an annual sales revenue of RMB 6 billion and annual tax contributions of RMB 70 million, delivering outstanding industrial spillover effects and economic benefits.

Currently, the first production line of Phase I has successfully entered the trial production stage, with a stable annual capacity of over 300,000 mt. The second production line of Phase I and the Phase II project are now in orderly preparation and construction.

Tangshan Yinghai Metal Materials specializes in hot-dip aluminum-zinc-silicon (Al-Zn-Si) coated steel sheets, which feature excellent corrosion resistance and good formability. These products are widely used in building materials and decoration fields such as industrial and civil construction and interior ceilings, offering strong market adaptability and broad application scenarios. The products are exported to multiple countries and regions, including Southeast Asia, Africa and South America. The company has established stable foreign trade channels and continues to see sound production and sales momentum.