CAAM: Commercial vehicle sales in China up 6.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

In the January-September period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 3.279 million units and 3.311 million units, increasing by 6.1 percent and 6.2 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In September alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 364,000 units and 369,000 units, down 3.3 percent and up 0.2 percent year on year, while increasing by 15.5 percent and rising by 12.3 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first nine months this year, China's commercial vehicle exports amounted to 1.039 million units, up 38.8 percent year on year.

In September, China's commercial vehicle exports totaled 133,000 units, up 11.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 44.3 percent year on year.