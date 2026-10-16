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CAAM: Commercial vehicle sales in China up 6.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

Friday, 16 October 2026 09:35:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 3.279 million units and 3.311 million units, increasing by 6.1 percent and 6.2 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In September alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 364,000 units and 369,000 units, down 3.3 percent and up 0.2 percent year on year, while increasing by 15.5 percent and rising by 12.3 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first nine months this year, China's commercial vehicle exports amounted to 1.039 million units, up 38.8 percent year on year.

In September, China's commercial vehicle exports totaled 133,000 units, up 11.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 44.3 percent year on year.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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