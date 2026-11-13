CAAM: Commercial vehicle sales in China up 5.3 percent in Jan-Oct 2026

In the January-October period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 3.629 million units and 3.663 million units, increasing by 5.0 percent and 5.3 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In October alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 350,000 units and 354,000 units, down 3.7 percent and 3.9 percent month on month, while down 3.7 percent and 1.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first ten months this year, China's commercial vehicle exports amounted to 1.177 million units, up 39.7 percent year on year.

In October, China's commercial vehicle exports totaled 139,000 units, up 3.8 percent month on month, while rising by 47.1 percent year on year.