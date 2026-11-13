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CAAM: Commercial vehicle sales in China up 5.3 percent in Jan-Oct 2026

Friday, 13 November 2026 09:57:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 3.629 million units and 3.663 million units, increasing by 5.0 percent and 5.3 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In October alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 350,000 units and 354,000 units, down 3.7 percent and 3.9 percent month on month, while down 3.7 percent and 1.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first ten months this year, China's commercial vehicle exports amounted to 1.177 million units, up 39.7 percent year on year.

In October, China's commercial vehicle exports totaled 139,000 units, up 3.8 percent month on month, while rising by 47.1 percent year on year.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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