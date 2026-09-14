CAAM: Passenger vehicle sales in China down 5.5 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

In the January-August period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 17.339 million units and 17.373 million units, decreasing by 5.4 percent and 5.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In August alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 2.369 million units and 2.383 million units, down 5.3 percent and 6.2 percent year on year, while increasing by 5.5 percent and 5.1 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first eight months this year, China's passenger vehicle exports amounted to 6.248 million units, up 71.8 percent year on year.

In August, China's passenger vehicle exports totaled 890,000 units, down 3.5 percent month on month, while increasing by 67.1 percent year on year.