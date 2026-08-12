CPCA: China's passenger vehicle retail sales down 20.9% in July 2026

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 1.461 million units in July this year, down 20.9 percent year on year, while decreasing by 8.8 percent month on month, according to the analysis of the car market by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first seven months this year, passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have totaled 10.173 million units, down 20.3 percent year on year.

According to the CPCA, new energy vehicle (NEV) passenger car retail sales in China in July are estimated to have amounted to 951,000 units, down 3.9 percent year on year, while decreasing by 5.8 percent month on month. In July alone, the market share of NEVs reached 65.1 percent, standing above 60 percent for the fourth consecutive month.

NEV retail sales in China are estimated to have totaled 5.668 million units in the first seven months this year, down 12.5 percent year on year.

In July 2026, passenger vehicle sales in China showed a downward trend on month-on-month basis, reflecting a clear seasonal slump.