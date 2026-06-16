New-energy heavy truck sales in China up 67.6 percent in Jan-May

New-energy heavy-duty truck sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 30,800 units in May this year, constituting the second highest historical monthly level, up 10.0 percent month on month, while increasing by 104 percent year on year, with the year-on-year rise 28 percentage points higher than that recorded in April, according to the preliminary data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

In the January-May period this year, new-energy heavy-duty truck sales in China reached 102,600 units, up 67.6 percent year on year, 11.6 percentage points higher compared to the increase in the first four months this year. The penetration rate of new-energy heavy-duty trucks in the first five months stood at 19.07 percent.

As reported by SteelOrbis on June 15, the Chinese government plans to have the penetration rate of new-energy heavy-duty trucks reach 40 percent by 2030.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in the January-May period this year, overall heavy truck sales (including chassis and tractors) in China amounted to 538,000 units, up 22.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

In May alone, heavy truck sales in China amounted to 103,000 units, down 12.0 percent month on month, while increasing by 16.0 percent year on year.