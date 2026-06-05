China SAE: NEVs to account for 70% of new passenger vehicle sales by 2030

Hou Fushen, vice chairman and secretary-general of the China Society of Automotive Engineers stated at the 33rd Annual Congress and Exhibition of the Society of Automotive Engineers of China (SAECCE 2026) and the Automotive Innovation Technology Exhibition (AITX) Press Conference that new energy vehicles (NEVs) are expected to account for over 70 percent of sales of new passenger vehicles by 2030.

The China SAE official said that in the coming five years China's automotive industry will enter a new phase of development characterized by electrification, intelligence and internationalization.

He went on to state that China will become a global source of cutting-edge automotive technology innovation and an important market for large-scale validation and pilot application of new technologies and business models. He said that the driving effect of sales in overseas market will become more pronounced, while it is expected that by 2030 China's overseas vehicle sales will reach nearly 10 million units, with approximately 40 percent coming from overseas localized production and sales.