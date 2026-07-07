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CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 21% in June 2026

Tuesday, 07 July 2026 09:48:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 1.651 million units in June this year, down 21.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 9.0 percent month on month, according to the analysis of the car market by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). 

In the first six months this year, passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have totaled 8.75 million units, down 20.0 percent year on year.

According to the CPCA, NEV retail sales in China in June are estimated to have amounted to 1.037 million units, down 7.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 9.0 percent month on month. In June, the market share of NEVs reached 62.8 percent, exceeding 60 percent for the third consecutive month.   

NEV retail sales in China are estimated to have totaled 4.734 million units in the first six months this year, down 13.0 percent year on year. 

The structural inflection point in the market has been confirmed, with the trend of gasoline vehicles retreating and electric vehicles advancing being clearly established. The market share of NEVs exceeding 60 percent for the third consecutive month is regarded as a major indicator of the new trend.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 

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