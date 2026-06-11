CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales down 4.2 percent in January-May 2026

In the January-May period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 12.235 million units and 12.207 million units, decreasing by 4.6 percent and 4.2 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the given period, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 4.059 million units, up 63 percent year on year.

In May alone, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.616 million units and 2.629 million units, increasing by 1.6 percent and 4.1 percent month on month, while decreasing by 1.2 percent and 2.1 percent year on year, respectively. In May, China’s vehicle exports totaled 930,000 units, standing above 900,000 units for two consecutive months, up 3.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 68.7 percent year on year.

In May, the production and sales of automotive vehicles in China indicated month-on-month rises amid the impacts of the Labor Day holiday and the ongoing trade-in policy for vehicles, while indicating year-on-year declines, reflecting the weak recovery of the auto market. Policy support has had some effect, but growth momentum remained insufficient.