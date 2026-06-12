CAAM: Commercial vehicle sales in China up 7.7 percent in Jan-May 2026

In the January-May period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 1.886 million units and 1.888 million units, increasing by 8.0 percent and 7.7 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In May alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 375,000 units and 376,000 units, up 11.8 percent and 12.5 percent year on year, while decreasing by 0.8 percent and 5.1 percent month on month, respectively.