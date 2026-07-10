CAAM: NEV sales in China up 7.3 percent in January-June 2026

In the January-June period this year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 7.438 million units and 7.446 million units, up 6.7 percent and 7.3 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). In the given period, NEV sales accounted for 49.6 percent of China’s total new vehicle sales.

In June alone, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China amounted to 1.598 million units and 1.643 million units, up 26.0 percent and 23.6 percent year on year.

In June, China’s new energy vehicle exports totaled 523,000 units, up 1.6-fold year on year, while up 17.2 percent month on month.

In the first six months this year, China’s new energy vehicle exports amounted to 2.355 million units, up 1.2-fold year on year.

In June, China’s new energy vehicle sales to the domestic market amounted to 1.12 million units, up 6.7 percent month on month, while down 0.4 percent year on year.

In the first six months this year, China’s new energy vehicle sales to the domestic market totaled 5.09 million units, down 13.4 percent year on year.