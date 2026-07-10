CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales down 4.1 percent in January-June 2026

In the January-June period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 14.993 million units and 15.017 million units, decreasing by 4.0 percent and 4.1 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the given period, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 5.096 million units, up 65.3 percent year on year.

In June alone, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.76 million units and 2.81 million units, increasing by 5.5 percent and 6.9 percent month on month, while decreasing by 1.2 percent and 3.2 percent year on year, respectively. In June, China’s vehicle exports totaled 1.037 million units, exceeding 1.0 million units for a single month for the first time, up 11.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 75.1 percent year on year.