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Wholesale NEV sales in China estimated at 1.47 million units in July 2026

Wednesday, 05 August 2026 09:27:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has announced that the wholesale sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China have been estimated at 1.47 million units in July this year, with a year-on-year rise of 23.0 percent and a month-on-month decline of 1.0 percent. The year-on-year rise in July is the strongest increase for a single month so far in 2026, while the month-on-month decline was milder than the seasonal index, signaling that recovery momentum is beginning to emerge in China's new energy vehicle sector.

NEVs have become the main bright spot in the passenger vehicle market, but the overall auto market is still under pressure and sluggish.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 

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