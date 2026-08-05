Wholesale NEV sales in China estimated at 1.47 million units in July 2026

The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has announced that the wholesale sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China have been estimated at 1.47 million units in July this year, with a year-on-year rise of 23.0 percent and a month-on-month decline of 1.0 percent. The year-on-year rise in July is the strongest increase for a single month so far in 2026, while the month-on-month decline was milder than the seasonal index, signaling that recovery momentum is beginning to emerge in China's new energy vehicle sector.

NEVs have become the main bright spot in the passenger vehicle market, but the overall auto market is still under pressure and sluggish.