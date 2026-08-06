CPCA: China's passenger vehicle retail sales down 18% in July 2026

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 1.506 million units in July this year, down 18.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 6.0 percent month on month, according to the analysis of the car market by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first seven months this year, passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have totaled 10.207 million units, down 20.0 percent year on year.

According to the CPCA, NEV retail sales in China in July are estimated to have amounted to 0.97 million units, down 2.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 4.0 percent month on month. In July, the market share of NEVs reached 64.4 percent, exceeding 60 percent for the fourth consecutive month.

NEV retail sales in China are estimated to have totaled 5.675 million units in the first seven months this year, down 12.0 percent year on year.

In July, retail sales in China's passenger vehicle market decreased by 18 percent, while retail sales of NEVs declined by 2.0 percent year on year, signaling the accelerating contraction of the conventional internal combustion engine vehicle market.