CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales down 3.8 percent in January-August 2026

In the January-August period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 20.255 million units and 20.315 million units, respectively, both decreasing by 3.8 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In August alone, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.684 million units and 2.712 million units, increasing by 4.3 percent and 4.9 percent month on month, while decreasing by 4.7 percent and 5.1 percent year on year, respectively.