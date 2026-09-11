 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CAAM:...

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales down 3.8 percent in January-August 2026

Friday, 11 September 2026 09:48:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 20.255 million units and 20.315 million units, respectively, both decreasing by 3.8 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In August alone, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.684 million units and 2.712 million units, increasing by 4.3 percent and 4.9 percent month on month, while decreasing by 4.7 percent and 5.1 percent year on year, respectively.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Similar articles

CPCA: Passenger vehicle sales in China amount to 1.541 million units in August 2026

09 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises' gross profit amounts to RMB 29.09 billion in Jan-Jul 2026

27 Aug | Steel News

CPCA: China's passenger vehicle retail sales down 20.9% in July 2026

12 Aug | Steel News

Wholesale NEV sales in China estimated at 1.47 million units in July 2026

05 Aug | Steel News

CPCA: Passenger vehicle sales in China to total 1.52 million units in July 2026

24 Jul | Steel News

CAAM: NEV sales in China up 7.3 percent in January-June 2026

10 Jul | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales down 4.1 percent in January-June 2026

10 Jul | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 21% in June 2026

07 Jul | Steel News

Wholesale NEV sales in China estimated at 1.51 million units in June 2026

03 Jul | Steel News

New-energy heavy truck sales in China up 67.6 percent in Jan-May

16 Jun | Steel News