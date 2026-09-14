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CAAM: NEV sales in China up 10.7 percent in January-August 2026

Monday, 14 September 2026 11:22:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 10.668 million units and 10.65 million units, up 10.8 percent and 10.7 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). In the given period, NEV sales accounted for 52.4 percent of total new vehicle sales.

In Augusts alone, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China amounted to 1.653 million units and 1.643 million units, up 18.9 percent and 17.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In August, China's new energy vehicle exports totaled 526,000 units, up 1.3-fold year on year, while down 5.0 percent month on month.

In the first eight months this year, China's new energy vehicle exports amounted to 3.435 million units, up 1.2-fold year on year.

In August, China's new energy vehicle sales in the domestic market amounted to 1.118 million units, up 10.9 percent month on month, while down 4.6 percent year on year.

In the first eight months this year, China's new energy vehicle sales in the domestic market totaled 7.215 million units, down 10.8 percent year on year.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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