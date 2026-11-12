CAAM: Passenger vehicle sales in China down 6.6 percent in Jan-Oct 2026

In the January-October period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 22.688 million units and 22.622 million units, decreasing by 6.4 percent and 6.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In October alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 2.713 million units and 2.662 million units, up 3.3 percent and 2.9 percent year on year, while decreasing by 9.4 percent and 10.1 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first ten months this year, China's passenger vehicle exports amounted to 8.094 million units, up 69.6 percent year on year.

In October, China's passenger vehicle exports totaled 927,000 units, up 0.9 percent month on month, while increasing by 62.3 percent year on year.