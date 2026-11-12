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CAAM: Passenger vehicle sales in China down 6.6 percent in Jan-Oct 2026

Thursday, 12 November 2026 11:09:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 22.688 million units and 22.622 million units, decreasing by 6.4 percent and 6.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In October alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 2.713 million units and 2.662 million units, up 3.3 percent and 2.9 percent year on year, while decreasing by 9.4 percent and 10.1 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first ten months this year, China's passenger vehicle exports amounted to 8.094 million units, up 69.6 percent year on year.

In October, China's passenger vehicle exports totaled 927,000 units, up 0.9 percent month on month, while increasing by 62.3 percent year on year.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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