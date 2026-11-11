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China's auto vehicle sales down 5.1 percent in January-October 2026

Wednesday, 11 November 2026 11:52:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 26.318 million units and 26.286 million units, decreasing by 5.0 percent and 5.1 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In October alone, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 3.063 million units and 3.016 million units, increasing by 2.5 percent and 2.0 percent month on month, while down 8.8 percent and 9.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first ten months, China's vehicle exports amounted to 9.271 million units, up 65.1 percent year on year.

In October, China's vehicle exports totaled 1.066 million units, up 1.3 percent month on month, while increasing by 60.2 percent year on year.

In October, China's vehicle exports exceeded 1.0 million units for the fifth consecutive month, with new energy vehicles making a significant contribution.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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