China's auto vehicle sales down 5.1 percent in January-October 2026

In the January-October period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 26.318 million units and 26.286 million units, decreasing by 5.0 percent and 5.1 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In October alone, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 3.063 million units and 3.016 million units, increasing by 2.5 percent and 2.0 percent month on month, while down 8.8 percent and 9.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first ten months, China's vehicle exports amounted to 9.271 million units, up 65.1 percent year on year.

In October, China's vehicle exports totaled 1.066 million units, up 1.3 percent month on month, while increasing by 60.2 percent year on year.

In October, China's vehicle exports exceeded 1.0 million units for the fifth consecutive month, with new energy vehicles making a significant contribution.