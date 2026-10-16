CAAM: Passenger vehicle sales in China down 6.1 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

In the January-September period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 19.966 million units and 19.96 million units, decreasing by 6.0 percent and 6.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In September alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 2.626 million units and 2.588 million units, down 9.4 percent and 9.5 percent year on year, while increasing by 10.9 percent and 8.6 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first nine months this year, China's passenger vehicle exports amounted to 7.167 million units, up 70.6 percent year on year.

In September, China's passenger vehicle exports totaled 919,000 units, up 3.2 percent month on month, while increasing by 64.2 percent year on year.