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Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe posts a net loss of RMB 90 million forin Jan-Sept 2026

Friday, 13 November 2026 11:35:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Jiangsu Province-based Chinese stainless steel producer Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe Group Co., Ltd has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 1.318 billion ($0.2 billion) in the January-September period of the current year, down 23.3 percent year on year, while postinged a net loss of RMB 90 million ($13.4 million) forin the same period, compared to a net profit of RMB 86.7727 million recorded in the same period last year.  

The company stated that the loss was mainly driven by the slowdown in capital spending in the downstream sector and the compression of profit margins amid market competition.  

Tags: Stainless Stainless products  China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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