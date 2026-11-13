Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe posts a net loss of RMB 90 million forin Jan-Sept 2026

Jiangsu Province-based Chinese stainless steel producer Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe Group Co., Ltd has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 1.318 billion ($0.2 billion) in the January-September period of the current year, down 23.3 percent year on year, while postinged a net loss of RMB 90 million ($13.4 million) forin the same period, compared to a net profit of RMB 86.7727 million recorded in the same period last year.

The company stated that the loss was mainly driven by the slowdown in capital spending in the downstream sector and the compression of profit margins amid market competition.