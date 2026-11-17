Indonesia's Anti-Dumping Committee (KADI) has announced that it has initiated an interim review of the existing antidumping (AD) duties on imports of hot rolled coil (HRC) from Belarus and Kazakhstan, following preliminary findings indicating changes in trade circumstances that could affect the applicable dumping margins.

According to Frida Adiati, KADI chairperson, the committee's assessment of the available evidence identified sufficient preliminary indications of changes in circumstances concerning HRC imports from the two countries, potentially resulting in revisions to the dumping margins. The review will examine imports during the period between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026.

Indonesia currently imposes antidumping duties ranging from 5.58 percent to 20 percent on HRC imports from Belarus and Kazakhstan, depending on the producer.

The review is expected to be completed within a maximum of 12 months.

The review covers flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel classified under 18 Harmonized System (HS) tariff codes, including 7208.10.00, 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27.11, 7208.27.19, 7208.27.91, 7208.27.99, 7208.36.00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.10, 7208.39.20, 7208.39.30, 7208.39.40, 7208.39.90, ex7208.90.10, ex7208.90.20 and ex7208.90.90.