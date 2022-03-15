﻿
English
Indonesia imposes AD duty on HRC from China

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 16:11:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Indonesian antidumping committee (KADI) has announced that it has decided to impose antidumping (AD) duties on imports of hot rolled coil from China for five years as of March 15.

The antidumping duty investigation was initiated on March 9, 2020, following a petition from domestic producer PT Krakatau Steel.

The antidumping duty rates are in the range of 4.2-50.2 percent for the country.

The given products contain 0.0008-0.003 percent of boron and/or no more than 0.025 percent of titanium.

The products subject to the investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Number ex 7225.30.90.


