West African steel producer B5Plus Group has awarded a contract to Italy-based plantmaker Danieli's Centro Combustion India for the supply of a 50 mt/hour pusher-type reheating furnace at its new 300,000 mt/year bar and wire rod rolling mill complex in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

Commissioning of the reheating furnace is scheduled for the end of 2027, supporting B5Plus Group's investment in modern steel production infrastructure in West Africa.

According to Danieli, the new furnace will feature next-generation burners and an advanced combustion system designed to optimize billet heating, improve thermal efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and minimize scale formation.

The equipment will also incorporate automation solutions supplied by Danieli Automation, ensuring precise process control, consistent product quality and simplified maintenance.

The contract was signed during a visit by Danieli representatives to B5Plus Group's headquarters in Ghana, establishing a foundation for long-term cooperation between the companies.