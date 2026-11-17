India's S M Group has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of the western state of Maharashtra to invest an estimated $2.13 billion in construction of an integrated steel mill, a company statement said on Tuesday, November 17.

The company said that the project would be located at Salori in Maharashtra and aimed at increasing its integrated steelmaking capacity and marketing presence in the western regional markets. However, the company has not disclosed details of the project, including capacity.

S M Group currently operates a steel mill in the eastern state of Jharkhand producing sponge iron, mild steel billets, rebar, with a continuous billet casting facility, an automated rolling mill and a captive power plant.