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India's NCDEX introduces steel scrap futures contract

Thursday, 12 November 2026 11:05:11 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has launched steel scrap futures, the country's first futures contract in this segment based on prices reported by a price-reporting agency, according to a statement issued by the exchange on Thursday, November 12.

The exchange said that the introduction of ferrous scrap futures contracts aims to give steel producers and traders an opportunity to hedge against price risks.

The contract will be based on HMS 80:20, a widely used imported scrap grade, the exchange said.

The contract has a trading unit of 10 mt and a maximum order size of 500 mt. The tick size is INR 10 per mt, and the contract will be cash-settled based on prices at Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab, excluding goods and services tax.

India's steel scrap market is fragmented, with prices varying by region and grade, NCDEX said.

Steel scrap is an increasingly important component of India's steel value chain. Yet there has been no exchange-traded instrument to hedge its price risk, the exchange added.

Tags: Scrap Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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