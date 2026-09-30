Indian metal recyclers seek government intervention over EU proposal to restrict metal waste exports

The Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) has sought government intervention over the European Union's (EU) proposal to restrict metal waste exports to India from May 2027, according to a statement of the association on Wednesday, September 30.

The European Commission has proposed excluding India from the list of countries eligible to receive EU metal waste under new rules, citing concerns over the potential presence of persistent and toxic heavy metals in such waste.

In response to the MRAI, India's ministry of commerce said that it remains engaged with the EU on the matter.

In its communication with the government, the MRAI said that India has an extensive regulatory framework governing metal recycling and processing facilities. It described the EU proposal as “resource protectionism” and said scrap has become strategically important for Europe's metals industry.

The MRAI has also urged the Indian government to seek zero-duty treatment for scrap imports under the proposed India-EU free trade agreement.

Sanjay Mehta, MRAI president, said that India's exclusion from the EU's proposed authorized list of steel waste is a cause for serious concern for both Indian and European recyclers, given the country's importance as a destination of European scrap.

He stated that the MRAI is currently seeking a solution in collaboration with the government. The association plans to hold consultations with industry stakeholders and submit a formal application, which is scheduled for October 15.

One of the proposals that would be up for discussions is the introduction of a separate HS code for processed secondary raw materials (the 'end-of-waste' category). The idea is to draw a clear distinction between ordinary waste and high-quality processed scrap or secondary raw materials that meet specific technical requirements. Such an approach could enable the continued flow of high-quality raw materials into India.

The EU's new Waste Shipment Regulation (WSR) will come into force in May 2027. Countries that still wish to import safe waste under this framework must notify the European Commission and confirm that the waste will be managed in an environmentally sound manner. The first list of approved countries is expected by the end of this year.

The draft currently prohibits the export of scrap to India, although it is not yet final.

India imported about 8.45 million mt of ferrous and stainless steel scrap last year, of which approximately 0.79 million mt originated from the EU.