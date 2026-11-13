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S. Korea's Kia to invest $2 billion to expand passenger car making capacity in India 

Friday, 13 November 2026 14:38:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

South Korean automobile maker Kia has firmed up an investment of around $2 billion to construct its second passenger car manufacturing facility in India in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, according to a company official on Friday, November 13. 

The manufacturing plant is scheduled to start commercial production in 2030. 

"India is central to Kia's long-term growth ambitions," Kia India managing director and CEO Gwanggu Lee said. 

The new manufacturing facility and higher capacity in India will enable Kia India to introduce new models and also bolster its exports portfolio, he said. 

The investment by Kia India is in line with the industry trend where most other large passenger car makers have lined up big investments in expanding capacity. Last year, Japan's Suzuki had announced an investment of $8 billion to expand capacity of its Indian arm Maruiti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL). 

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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