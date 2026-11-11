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India's JSW Steel Limited sees 19% rise in crude steel output in October 2026

Wednesday, 11 November 2026 10:27:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's JSW Steel Limited achieved consolidated crude steel production of 2.573 million mt in October 2026, a rise of 19 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company regulatory filing on Wednesday, November 11.

The company said that crude steel production from its operations in India totaled 2.486 million mt in October, up 19 percent year on year.

Production of crude steel by JSW Steel US, Ohio, during the month came to 87,000 mt, compared to 83,000 mt in October 2025.

Capacity utilization of its Indian mills was reported at 92 percent in October 2026.

JSW Steel Limited has a combined crude steel capacity of 37.9 million mt per year.

Tags: Crude Steel India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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