India's JSW Steel sees 5% rise in consolidated crude steel output in Q2 FY 2026-27

India's JSW Steel Limited achieved consolidated crude steel production of 7.27 million mt in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of five percent year on year, according to a company statement on Friday, October 9.

The company's consolidated crude steel output during the first half (April-September) of fiscal year 2026-27 totaled 13.86 million mt, a growth of four percent year on year.

The company said that capacity utilization of its Indian operations was 88 percent during the second quarter, while capacity utilization during September 2026 was about 90 percent as blast furnace (BF)-3 of its Vijayanagar mill was ramped up following its previous shutdown for a capacity upgrade.