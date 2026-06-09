India’s JSW Steel sees 15% rise in consolidated crude steel output in May 2026

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated crude steel output of 2.29 million mt in May 2026, a rise of 15 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, June 9.

The company said that the strong increase in crude steel production was because of its Dolvi steel mill getting back to full operations and due to the ramp-up of production of its joint ventures.

Crude steel production from the Indian operations of JSW Steel Limited during May 2026 was reported at 2.19 million mt, a rise of 15 percent year. JSW Steel Ohio, US achieved an output of 95,000 mt, compared to 79,000 mt in May 2025.

"Despite the strong production performance, the company continues to undertake strategic capacity expansion projects. Blast Furnace-3 (BF3) at its flagship Vijayanagar steel mill in southern India is currently under shutdown for capacity enhancement works. The furnace is expected to restart operations this month, which is likely to provide an additional boost to production in the coming months," the company said.