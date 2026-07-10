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India’s JSW Steel sees consolidated crude steel output rise 3% in Q1 FY 2026-27

Friday, 10 July 2026 10:32:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved consolidated crude steel production of 6.59 million mt in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of three percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Friday, July 10.

The company’s crude steel production from Indian operations was reported at 6.35 million mt during the quarter, also a rise of three percent.

Capacity utilization for the Indian operations stood at approximately 94 percent during the quarter, excluding the capacity of Blast Furnace No. 3 (BF3) at the Vijayanagar mill, which was shut down for a capacity upgrade.

JSW Steel USA Ohio achieved a crude steel output at 0.24 million mt in the April-June quarter of 2026-27, the same as in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW 

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