India’s JSW Steel sees 2% drop in consolidated crude steel output in Feb 2026

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated crude steel production of 2.366 million mt in February 2026, a decline of two percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, March 10.

The company said that production from its Indian operations was marginally lower due to the continued shutdown of its blast furnace (BF) No. 3, at its Vijaynagar steel mill in southern India since September 2025 due to ongoing expansion and modernization.

It said that production from the company’s mill in Ohia, US, was 60,000 mt in February 2026 compared to 75,000 mt in the corresponding month of the previous year, a 20 percent decline which was attributed to caster upgrades completed in January 2026 and also to disruptions caused by severe winter storms in the region.

JSW Steel Limited’s total consolidated crude steel installed capacity is 35.7 million mt, of which domestic capacity accounts for 34.2 million mt, with 1.5 million mt in the US.