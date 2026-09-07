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India's JSW Steel sees 3% rise in consolidated crude steel output in August 2026

Monday, 07 September 2026 10:04:46 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's JSW Steel Limited achieved consolidated crude steel production of 2.465 million mt in August 2026, a rise of three percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, September 7.

Crude steel output from the company's operations in India amounted to 2.387 million mt in the given period, a rise of four percent year on year, the statement said. Capacity utilization of the mills averaged at 88 percent.

JSW Steel US Ohio achieved a crude steel output of 78,000 mt in August 2026, a decline of 11 percent year on year.

Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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