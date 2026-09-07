India's JSW Steel sees 3% rise in consolidated crude steel output in August 2026

India's JSW Steel Limited achieved consolidated crude steel production of 2.465 million mt in August 2026, a rise of three percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, September 7.

Crude steel output from the company's operations in India amounted to 2.387 million mt in the given period, a rise of four percent year on year, the statement said. Capacity utilization of the mills averaged at 88 percent.

JSW Steel US Ohio achieved a crude steel output of 78,000 mt in August 2026, a decline of 11 percent year on year.